Blockchain gaming and the play-to-earn model were all the rage in 2021, but over time, the model declined as a few kinks were revealed and the wider nonfungible token (NFT) and crypto market hit a few speed bumps.

It’s safe to say, the sector is “down, but not out” and it’s entirely possible that blockchain gaming could see another 2021-style surge once the wider market regains its momentum.

