Police officer claiming full sick pay caught playing football 19

A police officer who was signed off sick with gout on full pay was caught playing football 19 times.

He was “trying to get his own back” against the force after claiming to have been held back in his career due to his race, reports Leicestershire Live.

PC Gorania, who has since resigned, had been working as a neighbourhood police officer in Leicestershire when he was first signed off sick with gout on October 12, 2021.

However, the illness was all a ruse, with the officer even faking GP letters to ensure he stayed off work on full pay for three months.

The hearing, which was held in his absence at force headquarters in Enderby, Leicestershire, heard how Gorania claimed the gout was so severe he could not work—even from home.

He even limped to his front door to prove his limitations to his line manager on one occasion, but this was all an act as he was found to be working a side job and keeping active, with footage proving he was a competitive five-a-side footballer during his alleged sickness.

The hearing was told how, during Gorania’s sick leave, all officers must abide by the force’s sickness procedures, which mean staff “must be truthful” about their condition.

They must also not work in a way that “would aggravate their condition” but this was not the case for the former officer.