Poll result – Should Charles hold ‘royal summit’ talks with Sussexes?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their six-part Netflix docuseries earlier this month, sharing their side of the story and discussing the challenges they faced within the Firm which led them to break away. The couple made a series of claims against the Royal Family but the Palace has remained silent. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly keen for a meeting and reconciliation ahead of King Charles III’s coronation in May, a move opposed by a staggering 96 percent of Express.co.uk readers in a new poll.

On Saturday, December 17, The Sunday Times’s royal editor Roya Nikkhah reported that Harry and Meghan want to “sit down with the Royal Family” for a meeting to address their “issues” and treatment.

The couple, the report said, feel the Firm has double standards after a swift reconciliation between charity boss Ngozi Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey. A source close to the Sussexes told the publication: “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”

Harry and Meghan met with Queen Elizabeth II and senior members of the Royal Family to discuss their future in the Firm in January 2020, in talks known as the Sandringham Summit. Harry spoke of the discussion in his Netflix series and said he and Meghan were given five options, from “all in, no change,” to “all out”. He said their choice was something in between and was rejected after his family did not compromise.

He explained: “It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

