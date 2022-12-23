PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The newest ship in Port Canaveral has arrived for its inaugural season.

The Norwegian Prima, which will sail round-trip Caribbean cruises through March 2023, departed on its first cruise from Port Canaveral on Sunday.

Photos: Port Canaveral welcomes Norwegian Prima cruise ship home for its first season

This will be the first of six vessels in the cruise line’s Prima Class, the brand’s first new class of ships in nearly 10 years.

Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Kevin Markey and Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray presented Norwegian Prima Captain Kevin Bellido with a plaque to celebrate the cruise’s first visit.

The Norwegian Prima will have the world’s first three-level racetrack, called the Prima Speedway.

The ship will make stops in Mexico, Jamaica and Honduras, as well as visits to Norwegian Cruise Line’s exclusive resort-style destinations — Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas.

