The AirPods Max are now over two years old, but there is no sign of a new model despite a growing number of upgrades and features that could come to the headphones.
Launched in December 2020, the AirPods Max are the oldest AirPods still in Apple’s product lineup. Despite being the most expensive AirPods at $549, the AirPods Max miss out on a large number of features that came to the second-generation AirPods Pro earlier this year.
With the H2 chips, significantly improved Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Adaptive Transparency, skin-detect sensors, the U1 chip, and Precision Finding, there are a plethora of notable features that are yet to come to the AirPods Max. The headphones could also benefit from a refreshed selection of color options, MagSafe or USB-C charging, Conversation Boost, and sweat and water resistance.
In 2020, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said that the AirPods Max, thought at the time to be called “AirPods Studio,” had suffered from several development challenges, such as problems with the headband being too tight, leading to multiple delays and scaling back of functionality. It seems plausible that after several more years to iterate on the aspects that did not make it into the first version of the device, the second-generation AirPods Max could introduce some of these initially scrapped features.
Beyond these rumors, the status of the next-generation AirPods Max is not entirely clear at the present time. In May 2021, Gurman said that Apple was not actively working on second-generation AirPods Max, but it is not known if this is still the case. The most recent mention of a second-generation model was the Gurman’s claim in October that the next version of AirPods Max will feature USB-C and launch “by 2024.” Seeing as Apple seems to launch one new AirPods product per year, the AirPods Max could logically be next up for a refresh – but this could still be several months away.
Popular Stories
These 12 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver’s License to Your iPhone
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed…
Netflix to Begin Cracking Down on Password Sharing in Early 2023
Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been persistent rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set to officially go into effect next year.
Netflix has long known that password…
Apple Reveals New AirTag Features Added in Latest Firmware Updates
Apple has released two firmware updates for its AirTag item trackers since November, but at the time the company didn’t provide any information on what was changed. Earlier this week, Apple finally updated a support document explaining what’s new.
According to Apple, firmware update 2.0.24 allows AirTag owners to use Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag with their iPhone….
iOS 16.2 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we’ve recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple’s new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen…
Apple Pulls iOS 16.2 Option to Upgrade to New Home Architecture
One of the key new features in iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 is the ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture. While Apple hasn’t shared details on exactly what the changes are, the company says the upgrade offers “improved performance and reliability” for HomeKit accessories.
Upgrading the Home architecture requires that all devices accessing the home be updated to the latest…
Kuo: Apple to Cancel or Postpone 2024 iPhone SE 4
Apple will cancel or postpone mass production for the planned 2024 iPhone SE 4, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a series of tweets. Kuo said that he believes Apple will delay or scrap the device due to consistent lower than expected shipments of middle tier and lower-end smartphones like the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 14 Plus.
Kuo also said that the full screen…
Apple Discontinued These 4 Devices in 2022
2022 was a big year for Apple, with many all-new products introduced, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, Apple Watch Ultra, and more. On the other hand, Apple also discontinued some of its longtime devices, such as the iPod touch.
As the year comes to an end, we’ve recapped four products discontinued by Apple in 2022.
27-inch iMac
Following the introduction of the Mac Studio and…
Apple Pushing to Launch Search Engine to Rival Google
Apple is working on an online search engine to rival Google amid wider improvements to Spotlight search, according to a recent report from The Information.
The report explains that Apple’s work on search technology is facing setbacks amid a loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of its own web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which…
Latest Rumors for Every Mac: When to Expect New Models, What to Expect, and More
From the MacBook Pro to the Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air, it can sometimes be exhausting to keep up with each product’s latest rumors and leaks for what’s coming next.
To help MacRumors readers get a quick digest of everything they need to know, we’ve consolidated the latest rumors about each Mac product below, including when new models are expected, new features, and …
Source link