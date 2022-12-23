Categories
Canada

Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong


Politics·New

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.

PMO says Trudeau will remain in constant contact with Ottawa during trip

The Canadian Press ·

Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joined by his family in his riding of Papineau in Montreal as he arrives to cast his ballot in the 44th general federal election on Sept. 20, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will remain in constant contact with Ottawa during the trip and continue to be briefed and updated on issues.

The PMO also says it checked with the federal ethics commissioner in advance of the travel to make sure it follows guidelines.

Trudeau had been found in violation of conflict-of-interest rules in 2017 after a 2016 vacation he took to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

The prime minister must fly on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons, even if it’s for personal travel.

The family’s flights to and from Costa Rica over the Christmas holiday in 2019 cost the government about $57,000 and thousands more were spent on flight crews’ stay in San Jose.

Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|



Source link

The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Founded in 1941, CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.