Prince Harry and Meghan Markle odds on to lose royal titles

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely said Harry and Meghan were “trashing” the monarchy and announced his plans to bring forward a bill to have their titles removed.

He added: “There is a political issue. As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country.”

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham in Sussex, tweeted at the time that he was “ashamed” Harry and Meghan bear the Sussex title.

He said: “As a Member of Parliament for a Sussex constituency, and having been born in Sussex and lived most of my life here, I am ashamed that this deeply embarrassing couple bear the title of our great county.

“It is time to take the title back from someone so clearly lacking any respect.”

