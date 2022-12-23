Prince Harry dubbed ‘nepo baby’ due to Royal Family fame

She said the Prince is an “actual duke who stepped away from his dukedom” in favour of a “path of most resistance” while attacking the Royal Family.

But she conceded that he is still “very, very wealthy and privileged” while mockingly suggesting his move has helped “further fuel our society’s slow progress toward the socialist utopia promised to us by Star Trek”.

New York Magazine, Vulture’s parent publication, ran a similar list that included the Duchess of Sussex.

She ranks among celebrity “industry babies” who benefitted from connections rather than explicitly famous parents.