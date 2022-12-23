Princess Eugenie’s rental apartment’s cost in New York

Princess Eugenie’s stunning apartment in New York cost approximately £6,000 per month, a news report has claimed. The royal had spent two years in New York after she was offered a job working with auction house Paddle8.
She later returned to live in London in 2015 but has returned to the state a number of times over the years.
Despite the opportunity to live in a huge apartment in central location, Eugenie opted to base herself downtown in the Meatpacking District.
The district is renowned as one of the trendiest neighbourhoods.
It is now considerably more glamorous than it was seven years ago when Eugenie was enjoying her time in New York.
However, its residences have always been very popular.
According to Apartment Home Living, the average rental cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the trendy area will set you back approximately £6,000 per month.
Inside pictures show Princess Eugenie’s apartment block had exposed brick walls, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with stunning views across the city.
