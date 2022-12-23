Princess Eugenie’s rental apartment’s cost in New York

Princess Eugenie’s stunning apartment in New York cost approximately £6,000 per month, a news report has claimed. The royal had spent two years in New York after she was offered a job working with auction house Paddle8.

She later returned to live in London in 2015 but has returned to the state a number of times over the years.

Despite the opportunity to live in a huge apartment in central location, Eugenie opted to base herself downtown in the Meatpacking District.

The district is renowned as one of the trendiest neighbourhoods.