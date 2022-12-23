Princess Kate channelled Meghan in tartan coat for specific

Meghan’s coat is no longer in stock, but it was described on Net-A-Porter’s website as “luxurious” and cost £1,995.

The fashion website said: “Burberry’s SS18 Black Watch tartan coat is imbued with the house’s heritage.

“It’s crafted in Italy from a luxurious double-faced wool and cashmere-blend to a sharp, long-line double-breasted silhouette that’s finished with wide peak lapels and a slanted chest ticket pocket.”

Celebrity stylist Miranda Holder commented on Kate and Meghan’s similar coats, saying: “Kate Middleton looked polished and refined as she stepped out in a breathtaking Holland Cooper double breasted coat.

