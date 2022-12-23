Protect heritage of Deomali hills and Gupteswar: Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Researchers and environmentalists attending the 13th Odisha Environment Congress called for declaration of Gupteswar hill terrain and sacred groves in Koraput as community reserves, considering their cultural, archaeological importance and rich flora and fauna.

The three-day science congress that concluded at Central University of Odisha at Koraput on Friday made recommendations in this regard which will be submitted to the state government. The researchers also called for immediate protection and conservation of Deomali hill range from further ecological degradation. Further, a study centre on the lines of Similipal may be established under the CUO-Koraput for carrying out research on the hill range.

Stating that Eastern ghats situated within Odisha that constitutes 25 per cent of the mountainous range should be considered a bio-diversity rich and tribal community dominated zone, they said appropriate protection and eco-restoration measures need to be undertaken in the region. This year’s science congress was themed ‘environment and tribes’. It was chaired by Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD, secretary of Odisha Environment Congress Brugu Baxipatra and former IAS officer Arabinda Behera.