Putin gearing up for ‘war with hostile West’ after admission

Vladimir Putin’s admission that Russia is now at at war with Ukraine clearly indicates his plan to frame it as a conflict with a “hostile West”, a British defence expert has said. Tobias Ellwood, chairman of Parliament’s powerful defence committee, also warned against underestimating the Russian President’s determination to prevail.

Mr Ellwood was speaking in response to remarks made by Putin almost exactly 10 months since he ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, during which, for the first time, he described what had followed as a “war”, adding that he wanted to end it “the sooner, the better”.

Given Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu this week outlined plans to expand the nation’s armed forces with at least 500,000 personnel, Mr Ellwood, the Tory MP for Bournemouth East, said it would be naive to think Putin was paving the way for a negotiated settlement.

Referring to yesterday’s trip to the US “by the 70-year-old’s Ukrainian opposite number, Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr Ellwood told Express.co.uk: “Putin is ratcheting up the rhetoric in response to Zelensky’s visit to Washington.

“We should remember Russia’s tolerance for hardship is far greater than ours.