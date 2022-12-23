Rapper Big Scarr tragically dies aged 22, Gucci Mane seems to

Speaking about how his dad helped him to understand the dangerous world around him, Woods explained: “Real talk, my dad showed me how to be a man.”

“He was in the streets, but he was still always able to take care of me and my brothers and sisters and make sure we had what we needed.

“Everything I know I learned from him—the streets, how to be disciplined, and about God. That’s my dawg right there.”

When the rapper was just 16, he was involved in a terrifying car crash that sent him flying through the windshield.

The star walked away with scars on his eyes, nose, and the whole side of his face, and eventually this would inspire his stage name Big Scarr.