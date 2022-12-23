Reelgood: ‘Yellowstone Season 5’ Supplants ‘Wednesday’ as No. 1

Kevin Costner in “Yellowstone”
Erik Gruenwedel
December 23, 2022
The fifth season of Paramount Network’s Montana-themed drama, “Yellowstone,” dethroned Netflix’s hit series, “Wednesday” as the top streamed content for the weekly period ended Dec. 21, according to new data from Reelgood, which uses first-party data from how its 5 million users in the U.S. interact with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time.
The weekly chart featured several newcomers, including “1923,” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, on Paramount+, and “The Recruit,” on Netflix, in addition to classic movie Avatar, and new releases Black Adam, starring Dwyane Johnson, and The Banshees of Inisherin, co-starring Colin Farrell and Brenden Gleason.
Top 10 shows and movies of the week:
1. “Yellowstone” Season 5 (Paramount Network)
2. “Wednesday” (Netflix)
3. “The Banshees of Inisherin” (HBO Max)
4. “1923” (Paramount+)
5. “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)
6. Avatar (Disney+)
7. “The Recruit” (Netflix)
8. Bullet Train (Netflix)
9. Black Adam (HBO Max)
10. Everything Everywhere All at Once (FuboTV/Showtime)
