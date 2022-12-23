Relation of gait measures with mild unilateral knee pain during

Mills, K., Hunt, M. A. & Ferber, R. Biomechanical deviations during level walking associated with knee osteoarthritis: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Arthritis Care Res. 65, 1643–1665. https://doi.org/10.1002/acr.22015 (2013).
Google Scholar
Iijima, H., Shimoura, K., Ono, T., Aoyama, T. & Takahashi, M. Proximal gait adaptations in individuals with knee osteoarthritis: A systematic review and meta-analysis. J. Biomech. 87, 127–141. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbiomech.2019.02.027 (2019).
Google Scholar
Sharma, L. et al. Varus thrust and incident and progressive knee osteoarthritis. Arthritis Rheumatol 69, 2136–2143. https://doi.org/10.1002/art.40224 (2017).
Google Scholar
Wink, A. E. et al. Association of Varus Knee Thrust during walking with worsening WOMAC knee pain: The multicenter osteoarthritis study. Arthritis Care Res. 71, 1353 (2019).
Google Scholar
Bennell, K. L. et al. Higher dynamic medial knee load predicts greater cartilage loss over 12 months in medial knee osteoarthritis. Ann. Rheum. Dis. 70, 1770–1774 (2011).
Google Scholar
Chang, A. H. et al. External knee adduction and flexion moments during gait and medial tibiofemoral disease progression in knee osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis Cartil. 23, 1099–1106 (2015).
Google Scholar
Chehab, E. F., Favre, J., Erhart-Hledik, J. C. & Andriacchi, T. P. Baseline knee adduction and flexion moments during walking are both associated with 5 year cartilage changes in patients with medial knee osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis Cartil. 22, 1833–1839 (2014).
Google Scholar
Hatfield, G. L., Stanish, W. D. & Hubley-Kozey, C. L. Three-dimensional biomechanical gait characteristics at baseline are associated with progression to total knee arthroplasty. Arthritis Care Res. 67, 1004–1014 (2015).
Google Scholar
Miyazaki, T. et al. Dynamic load at baseline can predict radiographic disease progression in medial compartment knee osteoarthritis. Ann. Rheum. Dis. 61, 617–622 (2002).
Google Scholar
Bowd, J., Biggs, P., Holt, C. & Whatling, G. Does gait retraining have the potential to reduce medial compartmental loading in individuals with knee osteoarthritis while not adversely affecting the other lower limb joints? A systematic review. Arch. Rehabil. Res. Clin. Transl. 1, 100022. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arrct.2019.100022 (2019).
Google Scholar
Richards, R., van den Noort, J. C., Dekker, J. & Harlaar, J. Gait retraining with real-time biofeedback to reduce knee adduction moment: systematic review of effects and methods used. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 98, 137–150. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apmr.2016.07.006 (2017).
Google Scholar
Kwon, S. B. et al. Identifying key gait features associated with the radiological grade of knee osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis Cartil. 27, 1755–1760. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.joca.2019.07.014 (2019).
Google Scholar
Naili, J. E., Broström, E. W., Clausen, B. & Holsgaard-Larsen, A. Measures of knee and gait function and radiographic severity of knee osteoarthritis—A cross-sectional study. Gait Posture 74, 20–26. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gaitpost.2019.08.003 (2019).
Google Scholar
Birmingham, T. B. et al. Association between knee load and pain: Within-patient, between-knees, case-control study in patients with knee osteoarthritis. Arthritis Care Res. 71, 647–650. https://doi.org/10.1002/acr.23704 (2019).
Google Scholar
O’Neill, T. W. & Felson, D. T. Mechanisms of osteoarthritis (OA) pain. Curr. Osteoporos. Rep. 16, 611–616. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11914-018-0477-1 (2018).
Google Scholar
McCarthy, I., Hodgins, D., Mor, A., Elbaz, A. & Segal, G. Analysis of knee flexion characteristics and how they alter with the onset of knee osteoarthritis: A case control study. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 14(1), 1–7 (2013).
Tadano, S., Takeda, R., Sasaki, K., Fujisawa, T. & Tohyama, H. Gait characterization for osteoarthritis patients using wearable gait sensors (H-Gait systems). J. Biomech. 49, 684–690 (2016).
Google Scholar
Bernad-Elazari, H. et al. Objective characterization of daily living transitions in patients with Parkinson’s disease using a single body-fixed sensor. J. Neurol. 263, 1544–1551 (2016).
Google Scholar
Gao, C. et al. Model-based and model-free machine learning techniques for diagnostic prediction and classification of clinical outcomes in Parkinson’s disease. Sci. Rep. 8, 7129 (2018).
Google Scholar
Hannink, J. et al. Sensor-based gait parameter extraction with deep convolutional neural networks. IEEE J. Biomed. Health Inform. 21, 85–93 (2017).
Google Scholar
Sun, R., Tomkins-Lane, C., Muaremi, A., Kuwabara, A. & Smuck, M. Physical activity thresholds for predicting longitudinal gait decline in adults with knee osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis Cartil. 29, 965–972 (2021).
Google Scholar
Kotti, M., Duffell, L. D., Faisal, A. A. & McGregor, A. H. Detecting knee osteoarthritis and its discriminating parameters using random forests. Med. Eng. Phys. 43, 19–29 (2017).
Google Scholar
Cibere, J. et al. Association of clinical findings with pre–radiographic and radiographic knee osteoarthritis in a population-based study. Arthritis Care Res. 62, 1691–1698 (2010).
Google Scholar
Maly, M. R., Costigan, P. A. & Olney, S. J. Mechanical factors relate to pain in knee osteoarthritis. Clin. Biomech. (Bristol, Avon) 23, 796–805. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2008.01.014 (2008).
Google Scholar
O’Connell, M., Farrokhi, S. & Fitzgerald, G. K. The role of knee joint moments and knee impairments on self-reported knee pain during gait in patients with knee osteoarthritis. Clin. Biomech. (Bristol, Avon) 31, 40–46. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2015.10.003 (2016).
Google Scholar
Thorp, L. E., Sumner, D. R., Wimmer, M. A. & Block, J. A. Relationship between pain and medial knee joint loading in mild radiographic knee osteoarthritis. Arthritis Care Res. 57, 1254–1260. https://doi.org/10.1002/art.22991 (2007).
Google Scholar
Hall, M. et al. The knee adduction moment and knee osteoarthritis symptoms: relationships according to radiographic disease severity. Osteoarthritis Cartil. 25, 34–41. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.joca.2016.08.014 (2017).
Google Scholar
Moe-Nilssen, R. & Helbostad, J. L. Estimation of gait cycle characteristics by trunk accelerometry. J. Biomech. 37, 121–126 (2004).
Google Scholar
Hausdorff, J. M. Gait dynamics in Parkinson’s disease: Common and distinct behavior among stride length, gait variability, and fractal-like scaling. Chaos 19, 026113. https://doi.org/10.1063/1.3147408 (2009).
Google Scholar
Hausdorff, J. M., Rios, D. A. & Edelberg, H. K. Gait variability and fall risk in community-living older adults: a 1-year prospective study. Arch. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 82, 1050–1056 (2001).
Google Scholar
Barden, J. M., Clermont, C. A., Kobsar, D. & Beauchet, O. Accelerometer-based step regularity is lower in older adults with bilateral knee osteoarthritis. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 10, 625 (2016).
Google Scholar
Kiss, R. M. Effect of severity of knee osteoarthritis on the variability of gait parameters. J. Electromyogr. Kinesiol. 21, 695–703. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jelekin.2011.07.011 (2011).
Google Scholar
Butera, K. A., Fox, E. J. & George, S. Z. Toward a transformed understanding: from pain and movement to pain with movement. Phys. Ther. 96, 1503–1507 (2016).
Google Scholar
Hodges, P. W. & Tucker, K. Moving differently in pain: a new theory to explain the adaptation to pain. Pain 152, S90–S98 (2011).
Google Scholar
Perini, I. & Bergstrand, S. Where pain meets action in the human brain. J. Neurosci. 33, 15930–15939 (2013).
Google Scholar
Meder, K. G., LoJacono, C. T. & Rhea, C. K. A systematic review of non-pharmacological interventions to improve gait asymmetries in neurological populations. Symmetry 14, 281 (2022).
Google Scholar
Kosse, N. M., Vuillerme, N., Hortobágyi, T. & Lamoth, C. J. C. Multiple gait parameters derived from iPod accelerometry predict age-related gait changes. Gait Post. 46, 112–117. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gaitpost.2016.02.022 (2016).
Google Scholar
Hausdroff, J. Gait variability: methods, modeling and meaning. J. NeuroEng. Rehabil. 20, 1–9 (2005).
Segal, N. A. et al. Relationship of gait complexity to subsequent knee buckling and falls: the most study. Osteoarthritis Cartil. 28, S429–S430 (2020).
Google Scholar
Homs, A. F., Dupeyron, A. & Torre, K. Relationship between gait complexity and pain attention in chronic low back pain. Pain 163, e31–e39. https://doi.org/10.1097/j.pain.0000000000002303 (2022).
Google Scholar
Zeidan, F., Grant, J. A., Brown, C. A., McHaffie, J. G. & Coghill, R. C. Mindfulness meditation-related pain relief: Evidence for unique brain mechanisms in the regulation of pain. Neurosci. Lett. 520, 165–173. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neulet.2012.03.082 (2012).
Google Scholar
Nørgaard, J. E. et al. Effects of gait adaptability training on falls and fall-related fractures in older adults: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Age Ageing 50, 1914–1924. https://doi.org/10.1093/ageing/afab105 (2021).
Google Scholar
Kumar, D. et al. Mindful walking in knee osteoarthritis: a feasibility randomized controlled trial. Osteoarthritis Cartil. 30, S72–S73 (2022).
Google Scholar
Henriksen, M., Graven-Nielsen, T., Aaboe, J., Andriacchi, T. P. & Bliddal, H. Gait changes in patients with knee osteoarthritis are replicated by experimental knee pain. Arthritis Care Res. 62, 501–509. https://doi.org/10.1002/acr.20033 (2010).
Google Scholar
Henriksen, M. et al. Opioid-induced reductions in gait variability in healthy volunteers and individuals with knee osteoarthritis. Pain Med. 20, 2106–2114. https://doi.org/10.1093/pm/pny286 (2019).
Google Scholar
Guralnik, J. M. et al. Lower extremity function and subsequent disability: consistency across studies, predictive models, and value of gait speed alone compared with the short physical performance battery. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 55, M221–M231 (2000).
Google Scholar
Perera, S. et al. Gait speed predicts incident disability: a pooled analysis. J. Gerontol. Ser. A Biomed. Sci. Med. Sci. 71, 63–71 (2016).
Google Scholar
Studenski, S. et al. Gait speed and survival in older adults. JAMA 305, 50–58 (2011).
Google Scholar
Lo, O.-Y. et al. Gait speed and gait variability are associated with different functional brain networks. Front. Aging Neurosci. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnagi.2017.00390 (2017).
Google Scholar
Soangra, R. & Lockhart, T. E. Inertial sensor-based variables are indicators of frailty and adverse post-operative outcomes in cardiovascular disease patients. Sensors 18, 1792 (2018).
Google Scholar
Felson, D. T. et al. Correlation of the development of knee pain with enlarging bone marrow lesions on magnetic resonance imaging. Arthritis Rheum. 56, 2986–2992 (2007).
Google Scholar
Segal, N. A. et al. The Multicenter Osteoarthritis Study (MOST): Opportunities for Rehabilitation Research. PM & R J. Injury Funct. Rehabil. 5 (2013).
Bellamy, N. WOMAC Osteoarthritis Index (University of Western Ontario, 1995).
Kellgren, J. & Lawrence, J. Radiological assessment of osteo-arthrosis. Ann. Rheum. Dis. 16, 494 (1957).
Google Scholar
Bautmans, I., Jansen, B., Van Keymolen, B. & Mets, T. Reliability and clinical correlates of 3D-accelerometry based gait analysis outcomes according to age and fall-risk. Gait Posture 33, 366–372 (2011).
Google Scholar
Radloff, L. S. The CES-D scale: A self-report depression scale for research in the general population. Appl. Psychol. Meas. 1, 385–401 (1977).
Google Scholar
Van der Laan, M. J. & Rose, S. Targeted Learning: Causal Inference for Observational and Experimental Data (Springer, 2011).
Google Scholar
sl3: Pipelines for Machine Learning and Super Learning. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.1342293 (2021).
Wolpert, D. H. Stacked generalization. Neural Netw. 5, 241–259 (1992).
Google Scholar
Breiman, L. Stacked regressions. Mach. Learn. 24, 49–64 (1996).
Google Scholar
Breiman, L. Random forests. Mach. Learn. 45, 5–32 (2001).
Google Scholar
Chang, C. -C. & Lin, C. -J. LIBSVM: A library for support vector machines. ACM Trans. Intell. Syst. Technol. 2(3), 1–27 (2011).
Google Scholar
Meyer, D. et al. e1071: Misc Functions of the Department of Statistics, Probability Theory Group (Formerly: E1071), TU Wien [R Package Version 1.7–9]. Comprehensive R Archive Network (CRAN) (2021).
van Buuren, S. & Groothuis-Oudshoorn, K. mice: Multivariate imputation by chained equations in R. J. Stat. Softw. 45, 1–67. https://doi.org/10.18637/jss.v045.i03 (2011).
Google Scholar
Schreiber-Gregory, D. N. Paper 1404–2017 Multicollinearity: What Is It, Why Should We Care, and How Can It Be Controlled? (SAS, 2017).
Slaght, J., Sénéchal, M., Hrubeniuk, T., Mayo, A. & Bouchard, D. Walking cadence to exercise at moderate intensity for adults: a systematic review. J. Sports Med. 2017 (2017).
Tura, A., Raggi, M., Rocchi, L., Cutti, A. G. & Chiari, L. Gait symmetry and regularity in transfemoral amputees assessed by trunk accelerations. J. Neuroeng. Rehabil. 7, 1–10 (2010).
Google Scholar
Yogev, G., Plotnik, M., Peretz, C., Giladi, N. & Hausdorff, J. M. Gait asymmetry in patients with Parkinson’s disease and elderly fallers: when does the bilateral coordination of gait require attention?. Exp. Brain Res. 177, 336–346 (2007).
Google Scholar
Kobsar, D., Olson, C., Paranjape, R., Hadjistavropoulos, T. & Barden, J. M. Evaluation of age-related differences in the stride-to-stride fluctuations, regularity and symmetry of gait using a waist-mounted tri-axial accelerometer. Gait Posture 39, 553–557 (2014).
Google Scholar
Goldberger, A. L., Peng, C.-K. & Lipsitz, L. A. What is physiologic complexity and how does it change with aging and disease?. Neurobiol. Aging 23, 23–26 (2002).
Google Scholar
Torres, B. D. L. C., López, M. S., Cachadiña, E. S. & Orellana, J. N. Entropy in the analysis of gait complexity: A state of the art. Br. J. Appl. Sci. Technol. 3, 1097 (2013).
Google Scholar
Plotnik, M., Giladi, N. & Hausdorff, J. M. A new measure for quantifying the bilateral coordination of human gait: effects of aging and Parkinson’s disease. Exp. Brain Res. 181, 561–570 (2007).
Google Scholar
Weiss, A. et al. Toward automated, at-home assessment of mobility among patients with Parkinson disease, using a body-worn accelerometer. Neurorehabil. Neural Repair 25, 810–818 (2011).
Google Scholar
Bruijn, S. M., Bregman, D. J., Meijer, O. G., Beek, P. J. & van Dieën, J. H. Maximum Lyapunov exponents as predictors of global gait stability: A modelling approach. Med. Eng. Phys. 34, 428–436 (2012).
Google Scholar
Source link