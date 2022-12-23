Rio Ferdinand gives Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol transfer

Manchester United and England icon Rio Ferdinand has offered a glowing transfer verdict of Chelsea January target Josko Gvardiol after his impressive performances in the World Cup. The young Croatian was one of the breakthrough talents as his side finished third in Qatar, prompting plenty of interest from top teams across Europe.
Graham Potter’s side have had a long-standing interest in the RB Leipzig man, and reports had claimed that they agreed a £77million deal on the final days of the summer window to sign the centre-back, who would be loaned back to the Bundesliga side for the remainder of the season.
Those rumours were denied, though the Blues will be wary that his price has skyrocketed after being named one of the players of the tournament, and they now face strong competition for his signature.
Ferdinand and ex-United team-mate Patrice Evra both named Gvardiol in their team of the tournament, and the BBC pundit predicted a big future ahead for the Croatia defender. “Gvardiol I think was my favourite centre-back at the World Cup. He’s young, he’s 20 years old, to come and perform the way he did, so mature, so calm,” Ferdinand told his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel.
Chelsea also hired former Leipzig chief Christopher Vivell as the club’s new technical director, and will hope that his relationship with his former side can come in handy during transfer negotiations. Acting sporting director and co-owner Todd Boehly may even wish to speed up negotiations for Gvardiol, following a new injury to Wesley Fofana.
Boehly paid £75m to sign Fofana from Leicester in the summer, but he has already missed 11 games this season after damaging knee ligaments in October.
The young Frenchman was hopeful of returning to the team against Bournemouth when the Premier League restarts, but a fresh injury in a friendly game with Brentford has seen his comeback pushed to later in January.
Source link