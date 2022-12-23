Rio Ferdinand gives Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol transfer

Manchester United and England icon Rio Ferdinand has offered a glowing transfer verdict of Chelsea January target Josko Gvardiol after his impressive performances in the World Cup. The young Croatian was one of the breakthrough talents as his side finished third in Qatar, prompting plenty of interest from top teams across Europe.

Graham Potter’s side have had a long-standing interest in the RB Leipzig man, and reports had claimed that they agreed a £77million deal on the final days of the summer window to sign the centre-back, who would be loaned back to the Bundesliga side for the remainder of the season.

Those rumours were denied, though the Blues will be wary that his price has skyrocketed after being named one of the players of the tournament, and they now face strong competition for his signature.

Ferdinand and ex-United team-mate Patrice Evra both named Gvardiol in their team of the tournament, and the BBC pundit predicted a big future ahead for the Croatia defender. “Gvardiol I think was my favourite centre-back at the World Cup. He’s young, he’s 20 years old, to come and perform the way he did, so mature, so calm,” Ferdinand told his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel.