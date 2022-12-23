Rio Ferdinand urges England to make dressing room changes

BBC host Gary Lineker showed footage of Messi’s dressing room speech before Argentina won the Copa America, as part of the broadcaster’s coverage of the World Cup final and admitted it was a side to the 35-year-old that had rarely been seen. “45 days without seeing the family and the kids,” said Messi before his country defeated Brazil 1-0 last year.

“We had a goal and we are one step away from achieving it. There is no coincidence. This Cup was to be played in Argentina and god brought it here to make it more beautiful for everyone. Let’s go out confident and calm and we’ll take this one home.”

England’s leaders may have made several speeches themselves throughout the World Cup, but fans are in the dark without footage of the likes of Kane, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham who stood out as strong personalities throughout the tournament.