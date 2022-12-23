Ronnie O’Sullivan tells Laila ‘stop taking pictures’ after

Ronnie O’Sullivan, 47, and his long-term fiancée Laila Rouass, 51, jetted off to Dubai in the days before Christmas just months after they rekindled their 10-year relationship. Laila has been updating her 51,000 Instagram followers with photographs from the trip, including a cheeky exchange between the pair at a busy restaurant.
Amid the hustle and bustle at the venue, Laila filmed herself looking stunning as she smized in front of the camera.
The Footballers’ Wives star looked lovely in a purple square-neck top with her brunette hair falling loose.
As pouted for her fans, snooker ace Ronnie could be heard in the background saying: “Can you stop taking pictures of yourself? What is up!”
The comment prompted a chuckle from Laila before she stopped filming.
Ronnie and Laila first met in 2012 when she was looking for a house and was shown his place.
After striking up a romance, the pair got engaged one year later, although have not yet married.
Then, after 10 years together, Ronnie and Laila shocked fans when they revealed their separation.
Tweeting in February, Laila broke the news saying: “After nearly ten years of love and memories, Ronnie I have parted ways. Peace and love to you all. Laila X.”
