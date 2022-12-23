Ross County 0-1 Rangers: John Lundstram’s strike secures victory

John Lundstram’s first-half strike kept Rangers’ faint Scottish Premiership title hopes alive as they beat Ross County 1-0 in Dingwall.

The midfielder’s powerful shot made it three wins for new boss Michael Beale in just eight days after stand-in goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin pulled off a big save when the game was goalless.

The Ibrox stopper got a touch to stop George Harmon from opening the scoring as County looked for their first victory over Rangers in 18 attempts.

With the goal gaping, Rabbi Matondo passed up the chance to double the lead deep into injury time before Ross Callaghan fired wide for County.

The result cuts Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points ahead of their match at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Ross County are back in the relegation zone after Kilmarnock drew 2-2 at Motherwell.

How Rangers maintained Beale’s winning start

Image:

Michael Beale has won his first three games as Rangers manager





Rangers had been forced to do without goalkeeper Allan McGregor through illness and Scott Arfield earned a start after the midfielder’s double against Aberdeen on Tuesday night as Beale made four changes during a busy festive schedule.

Alfredo Morelos was dropped to the bench as Fashion Sakala was handed the central striking role, but the first clear-cut chance of the game came for the home side in the 19th minute and they should have scored.

Jordan Tillson’s looping cross from the right to the back post found Harmon but his header from four yards was blocked by the quick reactions of McLaughlin.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin makes a very important save to keep George Harmon’s header out of the net.



Moments later, the Ibrox defence was again breached and this time Owura Edwards sent a shot wide from a tight angle.

It was all a bit of a struggle for the Govan side before a moment of quality from Lundstram broke the deadlock.

Striker Sakala squared the ball to the midfielder who, from 20 yards, had time and space to send a well-struck left-footed drive low past County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Rangers’ Fashion Sakala was denied by Ross Laidlaw as he looked set to extend their lead



Rangers were no more fluid or cohesive at the start of the second half although it took a good save from Laidlaw in the 54th minute to foil Sakala, who was set up by young full-back Adam Devine.

It was the last notable action from Sakala before he was replaced by Morelos, who soon had an effort on goal fly wide.

Jack and Rabbi Matondo took over from Arfield and Malik Tillman and Rangers continued to boss possession but the second goal did not appear imminent.

The visitors had the chance to settle it in added time only for Laidlaw to deny Matondo in a one-on-one battle but the points remained Ibrox-bound.

What’s next?

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on 28 December at home to Motherwell.

Ross County are away to Dundee United on the same night. Both matches kick-off at 7.45pm.