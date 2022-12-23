Royal Family middle names have symbolic meanings – especially

Most members of the Royal Family have exciting middle names, and nearly all of them have at least two middle names. However, the late Queen Elizabeth had a whopping three middle names, all with very sentimental meanings.

Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born in 1926 to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, who became known as the Queen Mother.

The royal couple named the future Queen after her mother, Elizabeth, and her first middle name Alexandra was after Princess Alexandra of Denmark.

Alexandra went on to marry King Edward VI, and died of a heart attack the year before Queen Elizabeth was born, making it a sweet tribute to her late great-grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth’s second middle name was Mary, after her paternal grandmother Queen Mary.

