Russian defence chief admits ‘we weren’t ready’ and exposes own

Volodymyr Zelensky’s momentous trip to meet Joe Biden saw the Ukrainian President brought to the United States by a phalanx of NATO spy planes and US fighter jets in a meticulously planned, maximum security operation.

The Ukrainian president crossed into Poland early yesterday, according to Poland broadcasters TVN24, arriving at a train station in Przemysl, a border town and the arrival point for many refugees fleeing the war.

Earlier, a US Boeing Awacs (Airborne warning and control) surveillance plane was dispatched from its base in Geilenkirchen, Germany, for a scouting mission over the North Sea, which is patrolled by Russian submarines.

Accompanied by the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, Mr Zelensky was then transported in a US Embassy vehicle to an airport in Rzeszow, where he boarded a nonstop flight on a Boeing C-40 military transport.

When the aircraft flew over the UK, it was escorted by a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet dispatched from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

