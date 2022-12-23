Scotland’s most beautiful building is the ‘warm heart’ of

Edinburgh is one of the UK’s top city breaks and although the city is perhaps most alive during the August Fringe festival, there are plenty of other opportunities to explore.

Tourists can also explore Edinburgh Castle, visit the National Museum of Scotland or head to the Royal Botanic Garden.

Culture fans might enjoy the Scottish National Portrait Gallery while families can stroll in Princes Street Gardens.

Many tourists like to climb to the top of Arthur’s Seat to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the city below.