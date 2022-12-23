Shock as King Charles throws Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace





Prince Andrew, 62, will no longer be allowed to have an office in the building or to use the palace as a corresponding address. As a result, the few staff retained at Buckingham Palace after the Duke of York stepped down from frontline royal duties three years ago could now face redundancy.

A source told the Sun: “Any presence at the Palace is officially over. “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.” The Duke is said to have been recruiting for a new communications team in order to improve his damaged reputation and will now be expected to fund his own staff. It comes as the Duke’s treasured former role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards was gifted to Queen Camilla.

Andrew was stripped of a plethora of titles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, in January when he was facing a US civil action over sexual assault allegations. Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.” The 62-year-old later settled the civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre and always denied any wrongdoing. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry ‘don’t have any regrets’ over Netflix documentary

In his first-ever Christmas Day address, King Charles is expected to pay tribute to his beloved late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Express.co.uk has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.