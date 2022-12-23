Skills Required for Cloud Computing – UrbanMatter

Cloud computing uses remote server networks to store, process, and manage data. Getting a certificate in cloud computing is extremely prudent because almost every business uses cloud platforms. The cloud computing industry generated around $400 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow further in the coming years.

It is true that the demand for cloud professionals in the industry is quite high. But employers are looking for candidates with relevant skills to excel in the cloud computing industry. This article highlights the skills that will help you build a stable cloud computing career.

Skills required for Cloud Computing:

Cloud-based applications and development primarily revolve around a huge chunk of data. Most of the data is unstructured, and cloud professionals must be able to make sense of this data. You need to know how to store, access, and manage data to ace the cloud computing field.

Having database skills also requires you to have in-depth knowledge of query languages. Apart from popular database query languages like SQL, you should also have knowledge about MongoDB, Hadoop, and more. The skills obtained from a cloud computing certification will also help you set up and configure databases.

Programming skills are usually required by developers, but cloud administrators and architects also need to possess programming skills. Programming languages like JavaScript, Python, and Java are suited for cloud-based software. Emerging languages like Scala and Go are also required in the cloud computing industry.

Cloud Migration and Deployment

Several organizations are migrating from native IT infrastructures to cloud platforms. Some organizations are also migrating from one platform to another. The process of cloud migration is not easy and requires professional expertise.

Cloud computing professionals should have advanced knowledge to support data integrity and security. They should also be able to reduce downtime during the cloud migration process. Upgrading your multi-platform skills is also crucial for a cloud computing career.

Using the internet for the storage and transmission of sensitive and critical data of businesses makes cloud security a huge concern. Professionals with cloud security knowledge are necessary for every organization embracing cloud platforms. Even the smallest security breach can put companies and clients at huge risk.

Securing the data is not enough, as organizations also need to protect applications using the data and servers on which the applications are run. Devices transmitting data to the cloud also need to be secured, whether they are employees’ smartphones or sensors in hospital rooms. Knowledge about the latest cyber security trends is crucial for building a cloud computing career.

Since multiple cloud services interact, network management skill is crucial for cloud computing professionals. Like databases, every cloud service has a different network suitable for them. For instance, employees in an organization might have to log into a virtual private network to access applications with sensitive information like personnel files and financial reports.

On the other hand, video conferencing services might be routed to a different network because of performance requirements. The rise of the remote work culture during the pandemic continues in various organizations. Without effective network management skills, cloud computing professionals won’t be able to thrive in the industry.

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are the leading cloud service providers. Knowledge about the three platforms is necessary for all cloud computing professionals. Other cloud platforms like Oracle, Dell, and IBM are available in the market. Learners should choose a cloud computing certification that provides a well-rounded look at different cloud platforms like AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Automation is a major advantage of cloud services. Automation ensures that any software can input information and determine the next action to respond with. It ensures that the end-user doesn’t have to focus on making such decisions. It saves time and also increases the efficiency of operations.

Cloud computing professionals will be able to program this automation with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence knowledge. They help with the development of complex algorithms that support computers in decision-making. Automating key tasks will also require cloud computing professionals to develop knowledge about an organization’s cloud architecture, including the individual systems that depend on or interact with each other.

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Machine learning and artificial intelligence have grown in the market by themselves. When these two technologies are coupled with cloud computing, organizations can witness massive growth. Cloud-based applications have the computing power and infrastructure to support this collaboration. Cloud computing professionals who increase their knowledge in machine learning and AI will become highly potent in the field.

Employers prefer cloud computing professionals with analytical expertise. Organizations often need third-party cloud services to monitor the performance of an application. It guarantees that the organizations are getting value for the money spent on a cloud service provider.

Measuring and analyzing capabilities are particularly important for cloud network engineers. They are often responsible for evaluating and comparing cloud-based communication services to replace telephones. These cloud computing professionals need to understand metrics that differentiate a particular service.

Cost and Workload Estimation

Cloud computing professionals also need cost and workload estimation skills because of the way cloud service providers are creating contracts. Suppose an organization has exceeded its data limits or needs more computing power for its data analysis. In that case, organizations often need to cover overage charges.

Another issue that is often overlooked in organizations is orphaned resources. These are created, lost, and created at a cost to the organization. Cloud computing professionals are expected to track features that are no longer used to ensure costs can be reduced.

Ending note

Cloud computing skills will take a long way with multiple exciting opportunities and high salaries. Enroll in a cloud computing certification program to develop all the skills to help you make a lasting career in the cloud industry.