Sons of Norway give Christmas spirit back to the community

Pair of donations.

The Sons of Norway Lodge #79 in Dawson Creek brings goodness to the community this Christmas, just as they have in the past.

“Our organization is representative of the Scandinavian Heritage in Canada and locally. We welcome new people,” says Loretta Pratt with the organization.

“2023 will see our 60th anniversary in Dawson Creek. We have donated $500 to the St. Mark’s Food Bank and $500 to Networks Ministries in Dawson Creek this Christmas,” adds Pratt.

