“I was in Devon today, filming with a really beautiful family and the crew were a delight.

“And then went to get the train home – but the train was cancelled (blah, blah, blah, no one’s interested…)

“So I got back in the crew van and, as I was getting in, my flairs and my boots sunk into a mixture of cow sh*t and mud,” she revealed.

“Delightful,” Stacey continued sarcastically, “And then I felt like I was going to burst into tears, which is obviously a totally rational response.”