Stark Humane Society responds to 14 calls for pets left out in

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark Humane Society is accepting calls for pets left out in the cold Friday, according to a Facebook post by the organization.

Two vans are conducting the pick-ups. According to the post, as of Friday afternoon, they have responded to 14 calls. If you see a pet that needs to be picked up, you can call one of the numbers provided by them below:

For sick and injured stray companion animals please contact our after hours (234) 410-7207. For stray dogs running the area please contact the Stark Co. Dog Warden after hours number at 330-430-3800. Your pets needing Medical attention contact Stark Emergency Vet at 330-452-5116 or Metro Vet at 330-666-2976.

Find more info on the Stark Humane Society here.

