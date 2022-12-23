Stingy Scrooges are charging their families to stay with them at

Most parents have uttered the phrase “don’t treat this house like a hotel” to their children at some point, but now it seems they really are – because they are having to pay to stay during the festive period. This is according to a survey released today which shows it is going to be a tight rather than white Christmas for many Brits.

In an attempt to recoup the costs of this pricey time of year five percent of people surveyed said they will be charging their relatives to stay with them over the next few days.

When these people were asked how much they would be charging, the most common amount quoted was a tenner but the largest was £150 per person – with 2.5 percent of the people who said they would be asking their relatives to pay to stay saying they would charge this amount.

The average price charged is £34.79, though it is not clear whether this price comes with breakfast in bed and whether paying guests are still expected to do the washing up.

The survey by the cashback site TopCashback also reveals that the cost-of-living crisis has had a big impact on what people have put on their Christmas list, with 58 per cent changing what they are asking for.

Of these respondents, just over half have told people not to buy them anything, 12 percent will be asking for money instead of physical gifts, and an additional 12 percent will be asking for presents to help pay for other essential costs, such as a grocery voucher.