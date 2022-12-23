Stingy Scrooges are charging their families to stay with them at

Most parents have uttered the phrase “don’t treat this house like a hotel” to their children at some point, but now it seems they really are – because they are having to pay to stay during the festive period. This is according to a survey released today which shows it is going to be a tight rather than white Christmas for many Brits.
In an attempt to recoup the costs of this pricey time of year five percent of people surveyed said they will be charging their relatives to stay with them over the next few days.
When these people were asked how much they would be charging, the most common amount quoted was a tenner but the largest was £150 per person – with 2.5 percent of the people who said they would be asking their relatives to pay to stay saying they would charge this amount.
The average price charged is £34.79, though it is not clear whether this price comes with breakfast in bed and whether paying guests are still expected to do the washing up.
The survey by the cashback site TopCashback also reveals that the cost-of-living crisis has had a big impact on what people have put on their Christmas list, with 58 per cent changing what they are asking for.
Of these respondents, just over half have told people not to buy them anything, 12 percent will be asking for money instead of physical gifts, and an additional 12 percent will be asking for presents to help pay for other essential costs, such as a grocery voucher.
Meanwhile, almost two-thirds (63 percent) of Brits are planning on changing their present buying plans this year too.
Of these, 60 percent will be spending less per person, 55 percent will be buying for fewer people this year, and almost one in five will only be buying presents for children.
And a fifth of people opted to send their cards and presents by second-class post to save money.
When Sunday comes it seems a lot of people will be following the tips chef Asma Khan talked about on Express.co.uk last week.
He added: “Thanks to the cost-of-living increases, budgets are required to stretch even further, and as a result, our research shows the extent that some Brits are going to, to recoup some of the cost.
“Remember, there are lots of elements of Christmas that you can change – and you shouldn’t feel embarrassed about doing so.
“Whether that means ditching the turkey, setting a small budget for gifts, recycling partywear or even just saying ‘no’ to social occasions, decide what is best for you, and if it means feeling more financially secure, don’t compromise.”
TopCashback got the results through an online survey of 2,480 UK adults who celebrate Christmas.
