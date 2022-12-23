Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, Nutanix, Meta

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would refrain from selling any more Tesla stock for 18 to 24 months. Musk has sold about $39 billion in stock over the past year, amid his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter . Tesla gained 1.2% in the premarket.

Nutanix (NTNX) – Nutanix tumbled 16.6% in the premarket following a report that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has ended talks to acquire the cloud computing company.

Meta Platforms (META) – Meta and users of its Facebook platform settled a privacy class action lawsuit, with Meta agreeing to pay $725 million. The suit stemmed from the 2018 revelation that data firm Cambridge Analytica had collected information from tens of millions of Facebook users.

Mission Produce (AVO) – The avocado producer reported lower-than-expected profit and revenue as the rise in volume was not enough to offset a plunge in avocado prices. Mission Produce slumped 13.7% in premarket trading.

3M (MMM) – 3M was barred by a judge from shifting liability to a subsidiary in a case involving combat earplugs. The case stems from injuries suffered by members of the military who used the allegedly defective earplugs.

Toro (TTC) – The lawn care and outdoor products company was upgraded to outperform from market perform at Raymond James, which set a price target of $130 compared with yesterday’s close of $111.15 per share. Toro also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings earlier this week. The stock added 1% in premarket action.

Biogen (BIIB) – Biogen’s Japanese partner Eisai has confirmed to Reuters reports of a third death in a trial of their experimental Alzheimer’s treatment and said the cause is being investigated.

Oilfield services stocks – Halliburton (HAL) gained 1.4% in the premarket, with Schlumberger (SLB) up 1.3% and Baker Hughes (BKR) rising 1%. The gains come as the price for crude rises more than 2% in early trading.