“Stop bullying the good ones; Discouraging and unnecessary”

Jannik Sinner was named the ‘most disappointing’ male player of the 2022 season, according to a recent report, much to the disappointment of tennis fans. The Italian, who is currently ranked inside the top 15 of the ATP rankings and reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals this past season, was accompanied by Gael Monfils and Ugo Humbert in the top three of the list.
Monfils and Humbert won 23 tour-level matches between them all season. Meanwhile, Sinner not only reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open but won 47 of his 63 matches all season, while also being part of two of the most thrilling matches in 2022 – his quarterfinal losses to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.
The report, curated and released by French publication L’Equipe, named Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka as the most disappointing female players in 2022, as both players had below-par seasons.
While tennis fans did not dispute most other names on the list of the most disappointing players of the 2022 season, many were flummoxed by the inclusion of Sinner.
“What the f**k is this? He’s super young and played multiple great matches. Stop bullying the good ones and focus on talking shit about literal abusers,” a fan wrote on the same, on social media.
“Thoughts? Discouraging and unnecessary category. Players may feel they’ve had a disappointing year in terms of their own expectations, but for an organisation to announce a ‘disappointing player of the year’ is poor taste,” another fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Jannik Sinner being named the most disappointing male player of 2022:
“Unlucky year, but in many ways I can be proud of what I’ve done” – Jannik Sinner reflects on his 2022 season
Source link