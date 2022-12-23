Stranger Things: Hopper & Joyce’s Relationship Timeline

Though Netflix’s Stranger Things may focus on battling monsters from the Upside Down, the will-they, won’t they relationship between longtime Hawkins resident Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) has been an ongoing storyline. The pair has gone from being thrust together in the search for Joyce’s son Will to becoming trusted allies to close friends to something romantic, and the road there was never easy. It’ll be interesting to see where Joyce and Hopper end up as it seems like they’re finally ready to give it a shot but the forces of the Upside Down are sure to keep them somewhat apart.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Although the kids on the show get most of the attention, Joyce and Hopper’s relationship is just as important and that has been the case since the very Stranger Things first episode. The possibility of Hopper’s death would’ve changed season 4 completely and by keeping him around, the pair becomes another beloved example of a “will they/won’t they” romance. It helps that the actors have electric chemistry to the point it’s easy to buy into them as stubborn people in love with each other. In a world filled with fantastical elements, their characters feel realistic and grounded in their ups and downs.

RELATED: David Harbour Is Right About Hopper’s Stranger Things 5 Fate





Season1, Episode 1-7: Joyce And Hopper Search For Will

Right from the start, it’s clear that the relationship between Joyce and Hopper is important to Stranger Things. With Will missing in episode 1, “The Vanishing of Will Byers,” Joyce heads to the Hawkins police department for help and comes face to face with Hopper. It’s established that the two have a history that only grows as time goes on. Joyce’s hopeful nature shines through while Hopper proves himself to be a skilled detective. Hopper doesn’t totally believe it when Joyce communicates with Will through Christmas lights in episode 3, “Holly Jolly,” but he’s there for her. It sets up the foundation of trust that their relationship is built on which is even more important than their romantic potential.

Season 1, Episode 8-Season 2, Episode 4: Hopper & Joyce Save The Town But Don’t Get Together

By the time season 1, episode 8, “The Upside Down,” rolls around, the two are officially a team and embark on a journey save Will. Hopper is by Joyce’s side when she has an anxiety attack at seeing her son in peril despite Will’s ability to survive the Upside Down. That sets up a recurring Stranger Things theme where the two not only save the town but have to be there for each other in times of need. Though they grew close, they don’t get romantically involved as season 2 sees Joyce date Bob while Hopper focuses on being a father figure for Eleven. However, it becomes clear that Joyce and Hopper have feelings for each other.

Season 2, Episode 5-8: Joyce Saves Hopper & Loses Bob

After saving Will from Stranger Things‘ Upside Down and the Demogorgon, Hopper ends up trapped there himself in episode 5, “Dig Dug.” Again, Joyce rushes to save him with the help of Will and Bob. When they finally rescue Hopper, it’s telling that Joyce’s first reaction is to pull him in for a huge embrace and Bob has to just awkwardly stand there. While it’s not a great moment for Joyce’s romance with Bob, it shows that Hopper was actually the most important man in her life. Joyce also tragically loses Bob during this time as he’s killed in episode 8, “The Mind Flayer,” and Hopper is left to help get her to safety.

Season 2, Episode 9-Season 3, Episode 1: Hopper & Joyce Connect As Parents

Stranger Things season 2, episode 9, “The Gate,” sees Joyce and Hopper help save Hawkins again, despite the residents seemingly not caring. The driving force of their heroic actions is their children, Will and Eleven. The beginning of season 3 sees Joyce and Hopper bond even more through their experiences as parents. She gives him advice on how to handle Eleven’s relationship with Mike and though he doesn’t totally listen, he appreciates her assistance. Hopper does ask Joyce on a date in season 3, episode 1, “Suzie, Do You Copy?” but she politely declines, showing where each person is in terms of wanting a romance.

RELATED: David Harbour’s Christmas Movie Repeats A Stranger Things 3 Issue For S5

Season 3, episode 2, “The Mall Rats,” goes better for Hopper as Joyce agrees to dinner with him at Enzo’s, which also set up the nickname for the popular character Dmitri, who survived the season. Alas, the date doesn’t happen because Joyce investigates another Stranger Things mystery with the middle school science teacher, Scott Clarke. She doesn’t consider this a big deal but when she confronts Hopper, he lashes out. It’s telling that he doesn’t respond in a positive way, which shows his short temper. Both Hopper and Joyce are stubborn and it’s a huge reason why they take so long to get together.

Season 3, Episode 4-7: Hopper & Joyce’s Sexual Tension Rises

For a long time, TV shows have utilized the “will they/won’t they” trope because it works and for Stranger Things, the concept succeeds because Hopper and Joyce’s sexual tension is off the charts. It comes out most when they butt heads, which happens in every episode of Stranger Things season 3 as they find a Russian lab and work together with Murray. In episode 7, “The Bite,” Murray interrupts their bickering and speaks for the entire audience when he says it was amusing at first but they should just get on with hooking up. This is the first time any character addresses the situation, and Murray nails his assessment of their relationship.

Season 3, Episode 8 -Season 4, Episode 7: Joyce Searches For Hopper In Russia

The Stranger Things season 3 finale, “The Battle of Starcourt,” sees Hopper and Joyce finally agree to go on a real date. That plan is ruined when Jim Hopper apparently dies in an explosion, but season 4 provides new hope. Joyce’s knowledge of Hopper is evident when a simple letter and reference to Enzo are all she needs to understand that he’s alive. Joyce spends all of season 4 with Murray on an over-the-top mission to Russia to rescue the man she loves. Meanwhile, Hopper risks his life and tries everything to escape prison, proving the lengths the two would go to save one another.

RELATED: How Stranger Things 4 Would Be Different If Hopper Had Actually Died

Season 4, E7-E8: Joyce & Hopper Reunite In Russia

After surviving a kidnapping and a plane crash, Murray and Joyce finally make it to Russia, in a setup from early Stranger Things, and see Hopper in prison. He has to fight off a Demogorgon but Hopper makes it to Joyce and the two have a tearful reunion. As special as that moment is, Stranger Things uses it to set up a highly anticipated kiss between the two. This kiss comes in episode 4, “Papa,” after nearly four full seasons of build-up and is one of the most satisfying scenes in the entire series. The situation is dire, yet there’s relief in seeing Hopper and Joyce have their moment at last.

Season 4, Episode 9: Joyce & Hopper Back In Hawkins

The kiss cements Hopper and Joyce as an official romantic pairing yet things can never be simple for them. They help save the day once again as they defeat a Demogorgon in Russia and return to Hawkins to reunite with their children all in one episode. Although the final moments of Stranger Things season 4, episode 9, “The Piggyback,” set up the future of the show and don’t put the focus on Hopper and Joyce, it is sweet to know that they’re together and surrounded by their families in what is going to be a harrowing time for the people of Hawkins.

What’s Next For Hopper & Joyce?

There is reason for both hope and dread when it comes to the future for Joyce and Hopper. They’re finally getting the chance to be a true couple but the dangers around them are sure to cause all sorts of problems in their quest for happiness. Considering the season 4 finale where the Upside Down collides with Hawkins seemingly for good, Season 5 could be Stranger Things’ most daunting yet but regardless of what threats the team face, the relationship between Hopper and Joyce is sure to be explored, even if they aren’t able to have a traditional date.

MORE: The Best TV Shows Of 2022