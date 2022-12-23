Categories
Strictly winner Jowita and Giovanni Pernice ‘seen kissing


A source said Jowita and Giovanni’s pals and co-stars have known about their budding romance for a while, adding that they make a “great couple”. 

While their relationship has been under the radar for a few weeks, they were reportedly seen openly flirting at the bash.

The BBC show’s crew previously caught them kissing backstage, a source went on to claim. 

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors,” they told The Sun. 



