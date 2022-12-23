Sunak issued urgent warning over millions with arthritis

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been warned that millions of arthritis patients continue to suffer worsening pain this winter as people are unable to heat their homes or access healthcare. Nearly everyone with arthritis or other musculoskeletal conditions say the cold makes their condition worse but many are worried to turn their heating on because of out-of-control bills, a massive survey of thousands has shown. With these issues, on top of the already enormous NHS backlog, many are finding the situation intolerable.

A survey by the charity Versus Arthritis found that nine in ten are worried about heating their homes this winter, while nearly a third are already skipping meals and eating less to make ends meet.

Arthritis is a debilitating condition where one or more of your joints become inflamed that can be exacerbated with cold weather, making it important to keep for sufferers to keep their homes warm.

According to the charity on top of the pressure to keep the home cold, people aren’t receiving the care they need. Over half (51 percent) even say they aren’t receiving support at all. Thousands are also still waiting for vital surgeries such as hip replacements.

Sue Patey, a 60-year-old from Berkshire with osteoarthritis said: “I can’t move in the cold, it cripples me. My joints hurt more, they’re stiffer, and I don’t have the energy to do anything. But this year I will be very restricted in how much I use the heating for my arthritis.”

