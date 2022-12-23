Tejasswi Prakash talks about her relationship with Karan Kundrra;

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14 featured two formidable competitors, Tejasswi and Karan, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up.

They were given the adorable nickname TejRan by their admirers, who adored their chemistry and gave them this title. Following the show, their followers continue to show them a lot of love and support and refer to them as a famous real-life pair.

Recently Tejasswi took to her YouTube channel to share some things about her relationship with Karan and how life changed after Bigg Boss regarding the privacy of their lives.

She said, “People like seeing Karan and I together. It happens that we do get invited to parties together which is why people get to see us. Otherwise, post packup, we keep things private. Unless the media is following us, I am very careful about that.”

She further added, “There are many people who do not like seeing two people happy together. They have a lot of problems with it. I feel that if this would have been kept more private, we would have been saved from all this fuss. But Karan and I have realised that it is what it is. We do love the love we get. I take pride in being visible with Karan as much as I do alone.”

When talking about how Karan and her deal with a fight, she said, “Karan is someone who likes to take a little time and space to think about it and come back to talk about it. But I am someone who wishes to talk about it immediately because it really affects me. We are very different that way. When there are two ways, you need to meet at a middle ground. We both are trying to adapt to a way that works well for both of us and we have stuck to the rule of never going to sleep without solving a fight. That is why it is going really great.”

The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6 and is being praised a lot for her performance on the show.

Karan was seen as the host of Colors TV’s dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors (season 1) where his chemistry with the judges and the contestants was applauded by the audiences. He is currently shooting for his upcoming project.

