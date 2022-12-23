Tennis: Wins from match point down part 4: Sinner beats Carreno

In 2022, a total of 140 matches on the ATP/WTA Tours were won from match point down; 81 on the men’s side and 59 on the women’s side. Two men – Jannik Sinner and Dominic Thiem – did it four times while two women – Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula managed it on a Tour-topping three occasions.

Tennis Majors has picked out 10 of the best of those 140 matches, where one player escaped from the jaws of defeat to claim an unlikely victory.

No 4: Miami Open, Third round: Jannik Sinner beats Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 7-5, 7-5

Second win in a row from match point down for Sinner

What makes this win even more remarkable is that came immediately after Sinner had saved three match points in beating Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in the previous round.

The Italian had lost his only previous meeting with Carreno Busta and he faced match point when the Spaniard was leading 5-4 in the second set. It was on his own serve and it galvanised him because Sinner won 11 straight points from match point down to level the match at one set all.

After losing serve in the third, he was 5-3 down only to break back for 5-4. In the 10th game, he saved four more match points to level, then broke serve and served out for another exhausting but exhilarating victory.