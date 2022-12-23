The $1.1 billion Patriot Missile Battery the U.S. Is Sending to

Members of the German Bundeswehr rush toward two Patriot missile launching systems during a press … [+] day presentation at the Luftwaffe Warbelow training center in 2012 in Warbelow, Germany. Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Getty Images

As Vladimir Zelensky extolled the virtue and vital need for U.S. support of Ukraine before congress on Wednesday night, plans to transfer a Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine were already underway. So are Russian plans to work around or destroy it, recognizing that one Patriot system can only be in one place at one time.

Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) missile defense project director, Tom Karako, says that the Patriot system is highly capable where it’s in place. “It’s a multi-mission system for [defending against] high-flying aircraft, for cruise missiles and above all, for ballistic missiles. It gives the Ukrainians a higher-tier air defense in a particular area. It’ll be up to the Ukrainians to decide what that area is.”

With just one battery, deciding what to defend will be difficult. Russia’s recent airstrikes have focused on Ukrainian power generation infrastructure following the theory that turning the lights out and the heat off will not only impart suffering and lower morale among civilians but make areas with damaged energy distribution easier to soften up and ultimately attack.

The Ukrainians naturally place high value on critical infrastructure indicating they’ll likely locate the Patriot battery near it. That narrows the list of places where Russian strike planners will have to concern themselves with the possibility of the system being present. The possible shortlist also simplifies the challenge of locating the Patriot battery for Russia’s intelligence apparatus including the human assets it has inside Ukraine.

The Russian intel community also has insight into the functionality of Patriot and critically, its radar and missile interceptor range. Publicly available information puts the Patriot radar detection ranges at anywhere from 150 km to 25o km (93-155 miles), the range of the interceptor missiles it uses at 40-100-plus km (25-62 miles), and maximum altitudes they can reach at up to 80,000 feet.

Even if these numbers undershoot the mark, they indicate the limited cone of protection that a Patriot battery can provide. Russia, no doubt, has more accurate figures. It also has some experience operating in proximity to Patriot systems which the U.S. deployed to Turkey’s southern border with Syria in 2013 and which Russian forces operating in Syria in 2015 likely evaluated.

As a reminder, “Patriot” stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target. Built by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, each battery includes a radar, control station, power generators, 5-8 launchers, support vehicles/equipment and requires about 90 personnel to operate. Considered a theater-scale surface-to-air missile defense system, it is mobile though “not super-mobile because of its footprint,” Karako says.

A Patriot missile is launched as part of the Patriot Air Defense System at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The system can fire a variety of interceptor missiles and each launcher can accommodate four or up to 16 missiles depending on which interceptors are employed and whether a mix of different types is used. The size and layout of a Patriot battery and the number of people associated with it can make its location easier to detect.

“It’s a decent amount of equipment,” Karako says. “[Russian forces] may be able to surveil [movement] and identify where it is. That will depend on the tactics and techniques that [Ukrainian] operators use to disguise it, the same kind of deception and movement that go into hiding the HIMARS [High Mobile Artillery Rocket Systems] and hiding all their artillery rounds. I don’t think they’ll be able to do what’s called ‘shoot and scoot’ quite as fast as some artillery units can do but that problem is not unique to Patriot.”

Nevertheless, the possibility that the battery could be covering a target the Russians are interested in presents a challenge to them. “Even limited defenses can have a strategic effect,” Karako affirms. “For months now, the Russians have not actively been flying bombers and fighters as much as we thought they would. Imperfect Ukrainian air defenses have had an effect on Russian behavior – even if the Patriot isn’t a giant ‘Astrodome’ over Ukraine.”

The sophistication and cost of Patriot (a battery’s approximate $1.1 billion valuation breaks down to $400 million for the system and $690 million for the missiles according to CSIS) mean that it won’t employed for lower end threats like short-medium range artillery and drones.

“You want to reserve your [missile interceptor] rounds if at all possible,” Karako says, noting that the latest version missile interceptors cost about $4.1 million apiece. Earlier generation missiles cost about half that.

As the administration sends a Patriot battery to Ukraine, the 2023 NDAA – which the president has yet to sign – calls for adding two new batteries to the 15 Patriot battalions the U.S. currently has available (each battalion includes multiple batteries). The cost of 252 new interceptor missiles earmarked for these is $1.037 billion according to CSIS.

This staggering cost-per-shot means the Patriot will be located in areas where lower tier Ukrainian air defenses are present. “These can take the cheap shots,” Karako says.

They’ll have to be discerning shots, cheap or expensive. If Russian forces manage to locate the Patriot battery, they may try to overwhelm it, sending a combination of drones, Iskander ballistic missiles and short-range ballistic missiles supplied by Iran against the target. Such a saturation approach could potentially both defeat the Patriot battery’s defense of a critical target and possibly damage the battery itself.

It would be a costly exercise for Russia but in strictly financial terms, likely less costly than expending the Patriot’s magazine. If Ukrainian operators hold their fire, the target the battery is meant to defend may be destroyed, handing Russian forces both an accomplishment of their objective and the image-enhancement that blunting or defeating a Patriot system would yield.

Patriot missile systems Turkey requested from NATO and sent from Spain are seen after being installed in Adana, Turkey on January 26, 2015.

Other approaches to dealing with the battery might include in-country special operations, the success of which, as difficult as they might be, would signal a coup for Putin. But Russia’s best strategy may simply be to maneuver around the sole Patriot battery, making it as much of a non-factor in the War as possible.

“The defended area of a single Patriot battery is limited,” Karako says. “While we’re only sending one battery, once it’s there, it’s probably not going to come back. And if they [the Ukrainians] start expending munitions, they’re going to ask for more, right? And we don’t have just tons and tons of PAC-2s and PAC-3s [missiles] lying around that we can afford.”

On Wednesday Zelensky himself summed up the gesture that sending the Patriot battery to Kyiv is when he remarked during a White House news conference;

“This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror – the possibility to hit our cities, our energy.”

When the battery arrives in Ukraine, possibly as early as February, it may be viewed as worthy symbolism – but it won’t be a gamechanger.