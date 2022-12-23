The ‘Adult Swim Yule Log’ Is the Perfect Holiday Horror Surprise

Editor’s Note: The following contains minor spoilers for the Adult Swim Yule Log.





It doesn’t matter where you live, there are a few things that universally represent Christmas, such as snow falling on the ground, a decorated tree in the living room, and a burning fireplace spreading warmth to the entire family. Unfortunately, most of us are too broke to own a fireplace, so we must settle for online videos of wood catching fire. That’s where the Yule Log tradition comes from, with dozens of videos of fireplaces flooding social media during the Holidays.

Each Yule Log video follows a similar structure, with merry songs playing in the background, cut only by the soothing sounds of wood crackling and sizzling inside the fireplace. It’s the perfect content to play on a loop during family gatherings, noisy enough to fill uncomfortable silences but not too distracting that it gets in the way of the festivities. That’s what makes the Adult Swim Yule Log special, as it shatters expectations and brings some surprisingly bloody fun to your Holiday celebrations.

The ‘Adult Swim Yule Log’ Turns Into a Bonkers Horror Movie

The Adult Swim Yule Log, aka The Fireplace, starts just as we expect it to. We watch for a few minutes as wood burns to the tune of a Christmas carol. Then, the music stops, and things slowly take a gruesome twist as The Fireplace reveals itself as a horror movie. You might think that’s the only surprise The Fireplace has in store for unsuspecting viewers. However, before we get to the end of the Adult Swim Yule Log, the story will twist and turn to celebrate many horror tropes and subgenres.

It shouldn’t be a shock to know that The Fireplace was written and directed by Casper Kelly, the filmmaker behind the viral short movie “Too Many Cooks.” Also presented by Adult Swim, “Too Many Cooks” begins as the intro of a classic 1990s sitcom before it transforms into a slasher film, with many chilling deaths snuck inside the cheerful soundtrack of the fake TV show. With “Too Many Cooks,” Kelly proved he had a keen talent for turning expectations upside down while also underlining how he deeply understood the internal working of a horror film.

From the Guy Who Brought You “Too Many Cooks”

The Fireplace is the perfect spiritual successor of “Too Many Cooks,” using everything Kelly learned to deliver a wackier and more ambitious horror film that will keep you guessing until the credits roll. Just like “Too Many Cooks,” The Fireplace deals with tropes such as serial killers and home invasions once it devolves into a horror movie. Even so, Kelly also manages to bring forth aliens, possessed objects, paranormal recordings, found footage, deals with the devil, and even young adults who give themselves to drugs and casual sex before becoming victims. Each scene of the Adult Swim Yule Log glows with the flickering flame of passion as Kelly unveils his love for everything horror-like.

Of course, with so many elements mixed into the same story, the audience can’t expect The Fireplace to be anything but one great Holiday joke. Fortunately, that’s exactly what the Adult Swim Yule Log is trying to be. While it is blatantly clear Kelly loves horror, he’s not afraid to make fun of tired tropes and poke holes in his own script, all to make each scene of The Fireplace more shocking than the last. The result is a hilarious experiment that surprised us even more, since Adult Swim kept the lid shut about the project.

Ssh! It’s a Secret Horror Movie!

When the Adult Swim Yule Log was announced, there were no hints it would be a horror movie, nor that Kelly was somehow involved. The company had to warn us the unique presentation was rated TV-MA for violence, adult language, and brief nudity, which is enough to raise some eyebrows. But nothing could ever prepare us for what The Fireplace turns out to be.

The beauty of the Adult Swim Yule Log also lies in the fact it can still pull the rug out from under our feet even when we know what to expect. Yes, there’s a way to stream it at your Holiday party, catching unaware family members by surprise with the promise of an innocent Yule Log video. Still, even after the initial farce is revealed, the movie has a mesmerizing energy that keeps us glued to the screen while things get stranger by the minute.

In short, The Fireplace is an enthralling Holiday horror experience that should be on every genre lover’s watchlist. The cherry on top of the wicked game is that fiendish viewers can easily sneak it into their celebration, catching family members and friends off guard until it’s too late and the gates of hell have already been opened.

The Adult Swim Yule Log is available right now on HBO Max.