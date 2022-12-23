Categories
The Beatles’ Producer Said He Knew George Harrison Was the Kind

The Beatles‘ producer, George Martin, said he knew George Harrison was the kind of person who’d always help friends in need. George would’ve gladly given someone his last penny; he was that generous.

George Harrison and George Martin at a Beatles event in 1993.
George Harrison and George Martin | Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The spiritual Beatle learned generosity from his parents

George got his generosity and many more positive personality traits from his parents. Despite not having much money, Harold and Louise Harrison ensured their four children knew that they could do anything they wanted as long as they were upstanding citizens and valuable members of society. Being kind was also paramount.

