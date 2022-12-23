The Best New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, Hulu,

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted … [+] by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

If you’re like me, then you have multiple subscriptions to several different streaming platforms—which are all constantly adding new movies. Which begs the question each successive weekend: What do I watch?

For me, it helps to have all of those new films in one place. So in this article, I’ll run through the biggest new movies on major stream platforms, including Netflix

, Amazon

Prime, Hulu, HBO, Peacock, Mubi, Disney+, Apple

TV+, and Paramount

+.

At the end of the article, you can find a full list of all the new films available to stream this weekend.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

Mack + Rita (Hulu)

When 30-year-old Mack Martin reluctantly joins a Palm Springs, Calif., bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla, her inner 70-year-old gets released — literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: aunt Rita.

Family Dinner: Season 3 (HBO)

Andrew Zimmern visits families across the United States to enjoy their family meals and explore how culture influences how and what people eat.

Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (Mubi)

Fishermen in 1930s Spain find the bodies of a 17th-century Dutch sea captain and a woman willing to die for him.

From the Ashes (Disney+)

From the Ashes goes beyond the rhetoric of the “war on coal” to present compelling stories about what is at stake for our economy, health and climate.

The Invitation (Netflix)

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocratic host. However, she’s soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets about her family history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity.

The Hummingbird Project (Hulu)

Cousins Vincent and Anton are players in the high-stakes game of high-frequency trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds. Their dream is to build a straight fibre-optic cable line between Kansas and New Jersey, making them millions, but nothing is straightforward for this flawed pair. Anton is the brains, Vincent is the hustler, and together they push each other and everyone around them to the breaking point with their daring adventure.

Every new movie and show you can stream this weekend

Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 23)

Piñata Masters!: Season 1 (December 23)

The Invitation (December 24)

After Ever Happy (December 25)

Daughter from Another Mother: Season 3 (December 25)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (December 25)

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Limited Series (December 25)

Time Hustler: Season 1 (December 25)

Vir Das: Landing (December 25)

Hulu

Mack + Rita (December 23)

Sharp Stick (December 23)

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa (December 24)

Inside Airport Lost & Found (December 24)

The Hummingbird Project (December 24)

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream (December 25)

Mfkz (December 25)

HBO

Family Dinner: Season 3 (December 23)

Disney+

From the Ashes (December 23)

Jaguar Beach Battle (December 23)

Little Giant (December 23)

Paramount+

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove (December 23)

Detroit (December 24)

Mubi