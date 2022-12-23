The End of Crypto Twitter as We Know It?

Now, I’m not especially worried that if Crypto Twitter shrinks to the point where it ceases to be a useful, open, multi-viewpoint forum, the crypto community will lose its capacity to properly debate and develop ideas. The era of Web3 may shift us out of centralized social media altogether and into wallet-based, on-chain networks of conversation that, while siloed for specific projects, create links of interoperable exchange across communities in which ideas can intersect, clash and synthesize into new concepts.