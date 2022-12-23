The Future of Music in the Metaverse: What Does it Mean for

The future of music in the metaverse is not yet clear. Artists need to find a way to make their music stand out and get noticed in this new environment.

Some artists have already started working on VR games and apps, while others are experimenting with augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR). They are finding ways to get their music into consumers’ hands specially through the radio stations who are trying to integrate to blockchain.

Introduction: The Future of the Music Industry in Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality has been a topic of interest for a long time. It has always been seen as the next big thing. But it is only now that we are starting to see its real potential. The music industry is one area where we can expect to see some major changes in the near future thanks to VR technology.

We are still figuring out how music is going to play a role in the metaverse. We don’t know whether it will be the same as or different from its physical-world counterpart. Streaming services are trying something different on this front. They’re launching a live radio station in the new online platform called Ultraverse City.

A Live Radio Station is Launching for the Virtual Reality Metaverse!

Let’s hope it has a better fate than “only the concept”. KISS FM can now be heard in Ultraverse City! You’ll be able to enjoy their music by tuning in for one of their genre-focused radio stations that play music from the massive catalogue available. The newly-built FM station was erected on October 2022 in Ultraverse City, bringing the gift of music to a city that has only heard the pastoral sounds of virtual life.

This is the result of a recent partnership between Ultraverse City and KISS FM, a live music station and streaming platform built on the Binance Chain. The partnership is the first of its kind for KISS FM. The initiative began in July 2022 and Ultraverse City will now be the first live music streaming platform.

Cüneyt Ortan, CEO & Founder of KISS FM:

“Metaverse is a new, fun way to live and share your personal experience. With us in KISS FM, you can be involved in something that’s never been done before. Check out our radio station in Ultraverse City to hear content from the space and become more knowledgeable about music over blockchain technology. This integration really helps users navigate the different features more smoothly and intuitively, making it easier to use. We’re excited to see what else we can do with this helpful integration.”

The upgrade allows users to listen to the millions of songs in the KISS FM library while shopping in the Ultra Mall or playing in the game canter and comes just in time for Ultraverse City public launch, which is expected to be sold out very soon. The KISS FM radio is a great way to advertise your brands through thousands of citizens in Ultraverse City. It’s also an ultimate listening experience. The partnership with Ultraverse is their latest push to bring this live music model to the future of the technology.

