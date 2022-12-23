Jon Prosser and Sam Kohl join us this week on The MacRumors Show to take a light-hearted look back at the best and worst of Apple in 2022 – a year that brought some major changes to many of the company’s product lines and platforms.
Jon and Sam are well-known content creators in the Apple community. Jon is also known for his Apple leaks, including revealing the exact design of AirTags months before they launched, the 24-inch iMac’s vibrant color options, the design of the sixth-generation iPad mini, and more.
In this episode, we debate what could be some of the best Apple rumors, features introduced in new products and software updates, accessories, and devices launched during the past twelve months. We also weigh up some of Apple’s worst new features and product launches, as well as the most neglected devices of 2022. See Jon and Sam’s work on their YouTube channels “FrontPageTech” and “AppleTrack“, or catch them on the Genius Bar podcast.
Listen to The MacRumors Show using apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on the MacRumors YouTube channel.
If you haven’t already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for a recap on everything we know about 2023’s iPhone 15 lineup with Snazzy Labs’ Quinn Nelson.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, Rene Ritchie, Andru Edwards, and Mark Gurman. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.
