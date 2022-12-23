‘The Most Difficult Time in Her Life’- Naomi Osaka’s Former Coach

The Belgian tennis coach, Wim Fissette has worked and coached some of the greatest players like on the WTA tour. Some of the best female tennis players like Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and Angelique Kerber have all reached unprecedented heights of their journey under Fissette’s guidance. Another great player, Naomi Osaka has won a number of Grand Slam titles with the help of the immense contribution of her former coach, Fissette.

However, during a recent interview, Fissette revealed how Osaka went through a dark phase after the tragic death of her idol, Kobe Bryant. He further stated that it also affected her performances during various events on the tour.

Wim Fissette talks about Naomi Osaka during an interview

The Belgian tennis coach was recently featured in an interview where he talked about coaching some of the best players on the WTA tour. Meanwhile, Wim Fissette was asked how the tragic death of her idol, Kobe Bryant affected Naomi Osaka’s journey on the court.

Fissette said, “It was very difficult. But then I think four or five days later, we saw her in Spain. And it was, it was a really difficult moment. Because she was very emotional and she was going through. Probably the most difficult time in her life.”

The WTA circuit coach went on to say that it also affected Osaka’s performances on the court. He stated, “That was clear. On the court, she could, she could not really play well, because she was just too emotional.”

However, Fissette also revealed that they tried to help Osaka through the dark phase. Notably, as a team, they were able to connect with each other and further started an open conversation.

He added that it was an “important moment to really speak to her and open conversation on how she was feeling and how she was dealing with certain stuff. And how some things affected her. Yeah, and from I feel from on we were like we were true team and we were we felt all free to speak to each other very openly.”

Fissette also talked about Osaka’s best qualities

During the interview, Fissette was also asked about the best qualities of the Japanese tennis player. He answered by stating that Osaka is a great person with a good heart. The WTA circuit coach went on to reveal that Osaka also has a funny side.

Fissette added that Osaka has always been respectful to the team and also the people around her. He went on to say that the 4-time singles Grand Slam champion always takes time to click pictures with her fans. Fissette further described her as a true champion who always like to win on the court.