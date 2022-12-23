The most eco-friendly blockchain networks in 2022 By







2022 saw the continued advancement of green crypto projects as more industry companies focused on sustainability to reduce carbon emissions. A series of elemental forces drove the paradigm shift, including user demands for faster and more energy-efficient blockchains, growing climate change awareness among investors, and rising government concerns about energy consumption in the crypto sector.

Among the most notable eco-friendly crypto developments in 2022 was the transition of the blockchain from a proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus layer. The Merge, completed in September, joined the original execution layer of Ethereum with its new PoS consensus layer, the Beacon Chain. It eliminated the need for energy-intensive mining by enabling the network to be secured using staked Ether (ETH). The conversion reduced the Ethereum network’s energy consumption by 99.9% immediately. Ethereum’s position as a leading programmable blockchain signaled industry-wide progression to low-carbon-emission solutions.

