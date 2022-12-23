The sign when going to the toilet that could signal artery

Another common site for signs of artery-clogging is the lower limbs, as the legs require more oxygen due to physical exertion.

As the blood flow decreases to the limbs, symptoms of claudication are bound to affect the legs during physical exertion.

At first, an individual may experience pain exclusively during exercise, but as the condition advances pain may start to affect the body when it’s at rest too.

How to prevent high cholesterol

A healthy lifestyle is the best antidote for high cholesterol, particularly one that comprises a balanced diet and regular exercise.