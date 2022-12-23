The Sun ‘sincerely sorry’ for Jeremy Clarkson’s column about

A spokesperson for The Sun has issued an apology after Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle broke IPSO’s complaint record after receiving more than 17,500 complaints in just over one week. The statement said: “In last Saturday’s Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex. It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to IPSO, the independent press regulator.
“In a tweet earlier this week, Jeremy said he had made a ‘clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones’, which had ‘gone down badly with a great many people’ and he was ‘horrified to have caused so much hurt’.
“He also said he will be more careful in future.
“Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility.
“We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry. The article has been removed from our website and archives.”
The statement added that the newspaper has a “proud history of campaigning, from Help for Heroes to Jabs Army and Who Cares Wins, and over 50 years of working in partnership with charities”.
It concluded: “Working with our readers, The Sun has helped to bring about new legislation on domestic abuse, provided beds in refuges, closed harmful loopholes in the law and empowered survivors of abuse to come forward and seek help.
“We will continue to campaign for good causes on behalf of our readers in 2023.”
Jeremy’s column sparked uproar when he ranted that he “hates Meghan Markle on a cellular level” and “dreams of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”
After enormous backlash, The Grand Tour star took to Twitter a few days later to break his silence, saying that he was “horrified” by the response.
He said: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan.
“I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”
Clarkson has been slammed for many famous faces across the country, including his own daughter Emily.
Writing on Instagram, the 28-year-old said: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.
“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”
Following Emily’s comments, Carol Vorderman took to Twitter to share her support.
She penned: “Jeremy Clarkson. His wonderful daughter Emily has just put out a statement on her Instagram account. ‘I stand against everything that my Dad wrote about Meghan Markle’.
“FYI Emily has spoken many times about how she suffered very badly from online abuse when she was younger.”
Piers Morgan also weighed into the issue, tweeting: “Imagine if all those screaming with rage about Jeremy Clarkson felt the same protective anger towards those who’ve branded our Royal Family callous lying racist bullies – without producing any actual evidence for these cruel allegations?”
The TalkTV presenter later clarified that while he is “not defending what Clarkson wrote”, he’s asking “where the same anger is towards the lies/smears hurled at the Royal Family”.
