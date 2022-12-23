The Sun ‘sincerely sorry’ for Jeremy Clarkson’s column about

A spokesperson for The Sun has issued an apology after Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle broke IPSO’s complaint record after receiving more than 17,500 complaints in just over one week. The statement said: “In last Saturday’s Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex. It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to IPSO, the independent press regulator.

“We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry. The article has been removed from our website and archives.”

“Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility.

“He also said he will be more careful in future.

“In a tweet earlier this week, Jeremy said he had made a ‘clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones’, which had ‘gone down badly with a great many people’ and he was ‘horrified to have caused so much hurt’.

“We will continue to campaign for good causes on behalf of our readers in 2023.”

It concluded: “Working with our readers, The Sun has helped to bring about new legislation on domestic abuse, provided beds in refuges, closed harmful loopholes in the law and empowered survivors of abuse to come forward and seek help.

The statement added that the newspaper has a “proud history of campaigning, from Help for Heroes to Jabs Army and Who Cares Wins, and over 50 years of working in partnership with charities”.

Jeremy’s column sparked uproar when he ranted that he “hates Meghan Markle on a cellular level” and “dreams of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

After enormous backlash, The Grand Tour star took to Twitter a few days later to break his silence, saying that he was “horrified” by the response.

He said: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan.

“I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”