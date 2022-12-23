The Traitors winners talk spending their £100,000 prize money

The Traitors has been a hit with BBC viewers for the past few weeks with contestants, now known as The Faithful, whisked away to a Scottish castle for the competition. But shortly after arriving, presenter Claudia Winkleman secretly picked a handful of them to become Traitors, whose job was to “kill” a Faithful each night without getting caught, in order to get their hands on the jackpot prize money.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from The Traitors.

When The Traitors reached its final episode, there were mostly Faithfuls left, bar two Traitors in the shape of Wilfred Webster and Kieran Tompsett.

Kieran had been banished but after the Traitors had turned on one another, this raised questions in the group about if they were being genuine.

Thankfully, they went with the guts and chose to banish Wilfred which meant Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski were left standing as the winners.

Claudia was more than delighted to announce they would split the £101,050 prize, giving them almost £34,000 each.

