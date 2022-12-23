The UK’s best motorway services to visit according to Trip

Millions of people will travel up and down the country to visit friends and family this Christmas, and many will do so by car.

When you live hours away from your relatives, it seems inevitable that a stop at a motorway service station will be required, if only for a comfort break and a coffee – and they can be bleak places at the best of times.

With that in mind, we believe you should make your trips as enjoyable as possible so you arrive at your destination relaxed and refreshed.

If you’re driving home for the festive season, you’ve probably planned if and when you might stop to visit a service station along the way by now. If you haven’t, then good news – we’ve done the leg work for you and researched the best places to stop in the UK.

Here are some of the most well-reviewed motorway services according to Tripadvisor.