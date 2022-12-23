The Umbrella Academy’s Final Season Will Be Much Shorter

The Umbrella Academy’s upcoming fourth and final season will only feature 6 episodes, but could they be the best in the Netflix series?

It turns out that Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy will have things, unfortunately, cut short right at the end, with a final season that will span a total of 6 episodes. This likely comes as a bit of a shock to fans of the show, cutting down its already relatively short seasons by 4 episodes.





After spending years as one of the go-to series recommended for new Netflix subscribers, The Umbrella Academy will be ending after its upcoming 4th season. But seemingly in keeping with the recent trend of shorter and shorter seasons of nearly every TV series out there, The Umbrella Academy will end things with a final season of only 6 episodes. Many fans were caught off-guard at the prospect of such a short finale, to the point where the showrunner himself had to confirm it.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman took to Twitter to tell fans that the show’s last season will only be 6 episodes long. In response to one fan despairing about the rumor of a substantially downsized number, he replied with some placating words. “It’s true,” he said. “But you’re going to love them.” This inspired several replies, many immediately requesting much longer episodes to compensate. Frankly, it’s hard not to agree with them.

An addictively bizarre series, The Umbrella Academy is based on the comics of the same name created by My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way. It focuses on a family of adopted siblings, each of whom sports some sort of superpower. Each season has been more strange and surreal than the last, but one thing that’s remained constant is the length, with the first 3 seasons all containing 10 episodes. It’s unclear what prompted this change for the final one.

Blackman may be right on the mark with his comment about fans loving the final precious few episodes. Many series these days have succumbed to the same fate of shorter seasons, but they’ve also crammed a ton of content into those smaller packages, similar to the excellent and culturally accurate Ms. Marvel, which packs one of the best Marvel shows into only 6 episodes (so far). There are fewer filler episodes as a result, which could be a blessing or detriment depending on who’s being asked.

So what does this mean for The Umbrella Academy? Is it really in favor of the show’s quality? Does it have something to do with Blackman’s work on the upcoming Horizon: Zero Dawn Netflix series? Looks like fans will have to wait to find out.

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

