These Best-Selling Amazon Pads Will Protect Your Home From

Whether you have a new puppy or a seasoned teenage hound, the holidays can be just as stressful a time for our furry friends as they are for us. They might be dealing with holiday guests, which means lots of overwhelming new sounds and smells, or they might be dealing with more time alone than usual — which can be especially nerve-wracking when we’re dealing with extreme weather. Either way, if your pet is ever prone to accidents, you can pretty much guarantee they’ll happen during the holiday season. But with a little preparation (and very little cost upfront), you can stock up on the right supplies to keep your home perfectly clean no matter what happens.

Amazon Basics Pee Pads are selling for the very wallet-friendly price of $23 for 100 pads, and over 100,000 five-star reviews rave about how they stack up against more expensive competitors. These #1 best-selling pads are formulated with five-layers of liquid absorbing material and leakproof plastic lining, perfect for anywhere in your home, your car, or anywhere else your pup might need a little extra insurance to keep things clean.

“These are perfect for rainy days when the dogs refuse to go out, or days when I’m gone for more than a few hours at a time. Highly recommend!” writes one shopper with “two stubborn dogs” at home. Plenty of cat owners (and bird owners, and guinea pig owners) have written in raving too. One pet parent notes that they’re “great at masking smell,” while another writes that they “hold and absorb A LOT” — a key feature for this kind of product!

Amazon Basics Pee Pads $23.09

Just because your pup doesn’t have a 100% track record when it comes to potty training doesn’t mean you’re doomed to a home full of soiled carpets and smells that never seem to come all the way out. With mega-packs of pee pads like these, you can stock up once and forget about it for months to come, and during the holidays especially, one less mess to clean up is pretty much priceless — though we also appreciate that these come in under 25 cents per pad!

